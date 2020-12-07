Report: Frank Bush to take over as Jets defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Raiders and there’s word of who will be taking over his job for the final four weeks of the season.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com report that Frank Bush has been named the team’s interim coordinator.

Bush has been the assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach for the last two years. He was also Jets head coach Adam Gase’s assistant head coach and linebackers coach in Miami in 2017 and 2018.

Bush has spent most of his career as a position coach, but he was the defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2009 and 2010. He was dismissed after the Texans finished 29th in points allowed during the 2010 season.