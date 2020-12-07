Sean McVay remembers Super Bowl LIII loss to Patriots as “a very humbling night”

USA Today Sports

The Rams are playing the Patriots this week on Thursday Night Football. The last time Los Angeles took on New England, it didn’t go so well for the team from Southern California.

It wasn’t the most memorable game, but the Rams fell to the Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. That was nearly two years ago and both teams are vastly different now. But head coach Sean McVay hasn’t forgotten what that game was like.

Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, McVay called that Super Bowl loss, “a very humbling night for myself, but you can’t dwell on it. I didn’t think I did nearly a good enough job for us to be crowned world champs.”

The Rams don’t have much time to get ready, but they’ll surely need more than three points to beat the Patriots this time around. Fortunately for L.A., that game is the one time McVay’s Rams put up just three points. Los Angeles has scored fewer than 10 points only five times since McVay took over in 2017, and none of those games have come this season.