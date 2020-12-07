Someone broke into Tom Brady’s Boston mansion

Universal

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has left Boston, but he has left behind a mansion worth more than $30 million. On Monday, there was an unscheduled tour of the premises.

Via the Associated Press, a 34-year-old man broke into the home. He made himself comfortable on a couch in the basement.

A security company monitoring the home contacted police after alarms went off. Cameras showed that an intruder had entered the home.

No one was present during the invasion. Brady and his family have moved to Florida, and they’re living for now in Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion.

Brady’s 12,112-square-foot mansion on 5 acres had been listed for sale at $33.9 million.

