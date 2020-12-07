Steelers dominate early, take 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Steelers are dominating today’s game against the Football Team, and Pittsburgh’s 14-0 lead could easily be bigger.

The Steelers scored on a 14-play, 72-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, then took over in good field position after a fourth-down stop on the Football Team’s subsequent possession.

But when the Steelers got down to the 1-yard line, Washington stuffed them on five consecutive plays, including one on which a Washington penalty gave the Steelers an automatic first down. The Steelers’ fourth-and-goal failure gave Washington the ball back.

The Steelers, however, forced Washington to go three-and-out deep in its own territory, and then Ben Roethlisberger hit James Washington for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

It’s 14-0 Steelers, and given how thoroughly Pittsburgh’s defense has dominated Washington’s offense, that may prove to be enough.