Steelers promote Matthew Wright, activate Jerald Hawkins from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Steelers downgraded kicker Chris Boswell‘s injury status on Sunday and they brought a backup option up to the active roster on Monday.

Matthew Wright has been called up from the practice squad ahead of Pittsburgh’s game against the Washington Football Team. Boswell has a hip injury and he went from being listed as questionable to doubtful over the course of the weekend.

Wright has never kicked in an NFL regular season game before, but did play for the Steelers in the 2019 preseason. He is UCF’s all-time leader in points and made field goals.

The Steelers also announced that tackle Jerald Hawkins has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner remain on the list and will not play on Monday.

Offensive lineman Anthony Coyle has been summoned from the practice squad as a COVID replacement to round out the day’s moves. Wright and Coyle will revert to the practice squad after the game.