Titans activate Darrynton Evans from injured reserve

Getty Images

Running back Darrynton Evans is back on the Titans’ active roster.

The team announced that Evans has been activated from injured reserve on Monday. He was placed on the list with a hamstring injury in mid-October and returned to practice three weeks ago, which meant Monday was the deadline for him to return to active duty.

Evans was a third-round pick this year and he has run five times for 21 yards in two appearances with the team.

The Titans also announced that tackle Isaiah Wilson has been reinstated after serving a team-issued suspension for Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Wilson, who was a first-round pick in April, was suspended for violating team rules.