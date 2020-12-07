Washington fights back, makes a game of it in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is not going down without a fight.

After falling behind 14-0 in Pittsburgh today, Washington has come back and cut the deficit to 14-10 in the third quarter.

With Antonio Gibson out with a toe injury, Washington’s Peyton Barber plunged into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run to end a 14-play, 82-yard drive.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is playing hard despite getting an ugly gash that had blood spewing out of his leg. (Not the leg that was surgically repaired after a serious injury two years ago.) And tight end Logan Thomas is having a big game.

Pittsburgh linebacker Robert Spillane had a sack, a deflected pass and two quarterback hits but suffered a leg injury in the third quarter.