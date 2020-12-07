Washington hands Pittsburgh its first loss

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Washington Football Team v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer undefeated. And the Washington Football Team is in playoff contention.

In a game that the Steelers dominated for the first half but the Football Team took over in the second, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins made two late field goals and the Football Team won 23-17.

The loss drops the Steelers to 11-1 on the season, and the 1972 Dolphins can pop their champagne. The Football Team improves to 5-7.

The Steelers are now tied with the Chiefs in the race for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and the Football Team is tied with the Giants in the NFC East.

The game saw Alex Smith throw a lot of short, safe passes, and his favorite receivers were Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic. Smith isn’t playing spectacularly, but he’s playing good, solid football, two years after a horrific leg injury that could have ended his career.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also didn’t hit many big plays downfield, and he didn’t get any help from the running game, which was a complete non-factor against a good Washington defensive line.

The Steelers are still Super Bowl contenders, but their dreams of 16-0 have come to an end, and their path to the Super Bowl gets more precarious if they can’t edge out Kansas City for home-field advantage. Washington is, realistically, not a Super Bowl contender. But the Football Team is absolutely in contention in the NFC East, and Ron Rivera’s team is playing tough football down the stretch.

61 responses to “Washington hands Pittsburgh its first loss

  2. Anybody who watched the Steelers play this year knows that they were one of the weakest 11-0 teams in history. Washington just proved that.

  5. Hahaha There will be no perfect season Pittsburgh, and there will be no trip to the Superbowl either. This team is soft.

  8. It’s weird cheering for Dan Synder teams cause I can’t stand Dan Synder (for obvious reasons) but its hard to not root for Alex Smith who is the ultimate professional.

  10. Imagine having a .680 winning pct with 4 different coaches in the past 10 season, getting traded twice, having a 90+ QB rating, 60+ comp %, almost dying, then coming back to take just one snap. Then after all, you go 3-1 and your first 4 games and then people still calling you a game manager! Alex Smith is the most underrated QB on the past decade. Great win for Washington!

  12. The Washington Football team has some dogs on the Defensive line. Giants vs Football Team could turn out to be very interesting.

  16. Eric Ebron has Randy Moss’ attitude with a thimble of his talent. Absolutely no hustle or drive to get out of bounds on that last play. Not at all surprised after his whiny comments this week.
    Pittsburgh should cut him, he’s not a Steeler. And I don’t even like the Steelers.

  17. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs and Steelers both lose another
    And end up 14-2. The crazy thing will be the tie breaker for the bye

  23. The Steelers were the worst 11-0 team ever going into this game and are the worst 11-1 team EVER coming out. SB contenders?! Only if everyone else goes down with Covid. Even then they couldn’t run for 1 yard. Please, fire the OC, the RB coach and the OL coach. They’re a disgrace.

  27. Steelers have been winning games thanks to bias refs who help Little Ben drive down the field. The moment officials let the teams play, he throws a pick in the end zone. Hahahaha. Great game!

  33. I’m a lifelong Steeler fan, and I say they deserved to lose. Washington is not a bad team, they have a very good defense. However, some of the Steelers players think the game is won before it’s played, and that doesn’t cut it in the NFL. There isn’t that much difference between the best and the worst teams at this level. As the saying goes, “Any given Sunday.” More dropped passes today, no run blocking, and terrible play calling = a Loss. They are one and done in the playoffs if they done straighten it out. A good first step would be a social media ban starting tonight. IMO

  34. Pressures off now. History proves that going unbeaten too deep into the season puts too much pressure on to stay unbeaten. Tomlin will adjust to having that out of the way.

  35. As much as I thoroughly enjoyed beating the cowboys but to beat a 11-0 team on the road???
    This has got to be one of Washington’s top ten regular season wins since 1933…I’m gonna sleep good tonight!!!

  36. Football Team was well prepared with 10 days to get ready. Steelers have some issues and only had 5 days to prepare. And it showed in the 2nd Half. Perfect recipe. Still the Steelers hold the tie break over the Chiefs.

  37. The loss is done, now the Steelers can get back to work and focus on getting the playoff bye …

  38. … Cheers to Don Shula and the ’72 Dolphins!!!
    —————–
    Yes the mighty ’72 Dolphins … Combined opponents record: 70-122-4 (0.367 winning percentage). They played only two teams above .500 all season, and both of them only 8-6. Nobody in their schedule made the playoffs.

  41. Didn’t taste as good as Thanksgiving turkey after plucking the Cowboys but still something to savior. Very good win for a team that finally has some promise. In Ron we trust!

  42. I told the guys leaving work today the WFT would win this game. They looked at me like i was crazy. Said it was Pittsburgh. Yeah i know the same team the ravens played twice and should have beaten. Washington is just like the ravens. Decent d a good run game.

  43. Love to see this and the salty tears of Steelers fans. Worst 11-0 team in history, exposed big time.

  44. Suddenly, the Steelers receivers have developed the dropsies. They can’t hold onto anything.
    But — here’s what I know:
    The Steelers lost their first game tonight.
    The Chiefs lost to the Raiders.
    The Ravens have lost 5 games this year.
    The Tians were blown out by the Colts.
    The Packers beat the Saints.
    The Bucs whipped the Packers.
    The Bucs lost to New Orleans 38 to 3.
    New Orleans lost to the Raiders and Packers.
    The Rams have lost 4 times this year.
    The Colts have lost 4 times this year.

    Am I making myself clear? The point is, in this NFL, any team can win and any team can lose in each and every game.
    It’s why the playoffs will be crazier than usual. I expect to see upsets and I expect to see blow outs. It’s just the norm for the NFL now.
    And — don’t count the Steelers out, either. They are still a very balanced team.
    The thing I do not want to see is a Covid Champion, meaning that the team which wins wins because everyone else has good players out with Covid.

  45. steelchampions says:
    December 7, 2020 at 8:43 pm
    The Steelers were the worst 11-0 team ever going into this game and are the worst 11-1 team EVER coming out. SB contenders?! Only if everyone else goes down with Covid. Even then they couldn’t run for 1 yard. Please, fire the OC, the RB coach and the OL coach. They’re a disgrace.
    ___________

    Calm down. Fair-weather fans are quick to criticize this team without considering the fact that the NFL did this team no favors, schedule-wise. The Steelers had 4 days to prepare for a game against a motivated physical and rested team in brutal weather after playing a bruising rivalry game against the Ravens. They simply ran out of gas. Despite this NFL scheduling malpractice, Tomlin will have these guys recharged and ready for upcoming challenges against the Bills, Colts and Browns.

  47. The Redskins played the best game they possibly could. It’s nice to see the Redskins beat this team for the first time since like 1991.

  48. enoughofthatalready says:
    December 7, 2020 at 8:55 pm
    Football Team was well prepared with 10 days to get ready. Steelers have some issues and only had 5 days to prepare. And it showed in the 2nd Half. Perfect recipe. Still the Steelers hold the tie break over the Chiefs.
    —————————————–
    And so the crying and excuse making begins. Sunday to Thursday is 4 days so quit your whining. Steelers issues are looking beyond their next opponent and play at the level of their competition.

  50. Heck of a win by the WFT. Im a Giants fan and this Washington win obviously hurts us. One of those two teams is winning the NFC East and neither one of them is going to be an easy out. Its amazing what happens when you have a legit defense.

  51. I’m an Eagles fan and I kinda enjoyed seeing Pittsburgh lose to Washington. Makes the division not look like such a horrific mess as much? Eagles will win out with Hurts.

  52. Hats of to Alex Smith. I hope he takes WFT to the NFC East Title. And FOX had no right to compare Ben to Alex Smith in the comeback player of the year talk. Sure Ben is 38 and had an injury that has ended careers. But Alex Smith almost lost his leg and his entire family went through an ordeal. No question Alex Smith was comeback player of the year before even taking a snap.

  53. WFT should let the guy who does their halftime adjustments do their game plan too. Imagine if they could score in the first half.

  54. KC didn’t look good last night, Pitt didn’t tonight, NFC East with 2 big wins…

    Any given Sunday (Or Monday, or Wednesday, or Thursday…)

  56. Randy Fichtner got lucky against Dallas and got lucky the first Baltimore game with his Pathetic pass happy play calling. 16 Runs he got a W, 18 Runs another W. 14 Runs a BIG L. Teams are 9-49-1 this yr when rushing less then 20 times. Washington barely got to 21 attempts. There are so many playcallers both Head Coaches, and actual Offensive Coordinators who are just horrible at it. Of the teams that have more then 40 pass plays a game. Only The Steelers, Chiefs and Bucs have winning records. The Rest of the list Bengals, Chargers, Eagles, Bears, Falcons, and Jags. The Steelers and Bucs are also on the list for least running plays. Steelers at 24.9 runs a game. Bucs at 23.1 Randy Fichtner needs more balance in his offense. He has been the OC for 44 games
    avg of 39.9 pass plays a game to 23.6 run plays. 62.8% pass.
    9-6-1 with Roethlisberger 67.4% pass No playoff appearance
    8-8 last yr with Ben 2 games.
    11-1 now this yr. You play the Steelers like you would play a team coached by Mike Leach.
    Rush 4 and tackle. With Leach teams are Rushing 3 and dropping 8.
    When you have the Likes of Dallas with the Lead with Garrett Gilbert at QB your in Trouble. The NFC East has barely won a game outside of the division.

  57. Skoliosis Sufferer says:
    December 7, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Eric Ebron has Randy Moss’ attitude with a thimble of his talent. Absolutely no hustle or drive to get out of bounds on that last play. Not at all surprised after his whiny comments this week.
    —————————————————————————–
    There is a reason he is on a different team every year.

  58. hello3987 says:
    December 7, 2020 at 8:36 pm
    The Washington Football team has some dogs on the Defensive line. Giants vs Football Team could turn out to be very interesting.
    _________________

    Unless both teams make the playoffs, Giants don’t play Football Team until next year. The Giants swept the season series this year.

  59. I am 100% for Randy Fichtner being fired for rushing less then 20 times for the 3rd time this yr. Though the team is 2-1 in those games. The league as a whole 9-49-1. with 5 more idiot teams doing it this week and losing. Fichtner is coaching like he is Mike Leach!!!!!!!!!

  61. NFCBeast Eagles have Zero Chance to win out since they have Doug Pederson running the team and calling the plays. If Hurts starts he will give up on the run like he has done all season. Up 17-0 on this Washington Football team and lost week 1. Eagles 0-4 when rushing less then 20 times. Eagles are a mess period.

