Getty Images

Washington’s leading rusher went down with a first-quarter injury today in Pittsburgh.

Antonio Gibson suffered a toe injury on his second carry and limped off the field. The team later termed him doubtful to return.

That’s a real loss for Washington, as Gibson is having a very good rookie year, with 645 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 233 receiving yards.

Both offenses are struggling and it’s 0-0 late in the first quarter.