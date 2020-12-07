Washington-Steelers isn’t a national broadcast

Getty Images

Although we’re neither FOX nor the NFL, we’ve been flooded with questions and complaints regarding the absence of the Washington-Pittsburgh game from numerous FOX affiliates.

It’s missing from many FOX affiliates because it’s not a nationally-televised game. It was moved from the Sunday afternoon regional window to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday, and it’s therefore going to a limited regional audience.

506 Sports has the map. If you’re in the red area, you’re getting the game. If you’re in the gray, you’re not — unless you have DirecTV, which apparently made it available to all subscribers.

So that’s the story. Feel free to stop emailing questions or complaints about it. And go back to emailing questions and complaints about other things.