Xavien Howard calls his ejection “a BS call”

Five players were ejected from the Dolphins-Bengals game on Sunday, and a sixth player was suspended Monday. At least one of those disagrees with his ejection.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard argues he did nothing to Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd that warranted officials kicking him out.

“I didn’t throw a punch, so I thought it was a BS call,” Howard said Monday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Boyd took issue with being shoved into a ball boy and the yard marker on the sideline following an incompletion. He bowed up to Howard, who twice shoved Boyd in the facemask.

“He didn’t know who shoved him, so he just came up and did what he did,” Howard said of Boyd, who was also ejected.

Howard’s ejection overshadowed his league-leading eighth interception earlier in the game. He has put his name in the defensive player of the year conversation with Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt and others.

He ended up playing 30 of 52 defensive snaps in Sunday’s victory.

“I put my team in a bad situation,” Howard said. “That can’t happen down the stretch because these games are important games for us, and my team needs me out there.”