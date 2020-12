Getty Images

The 49ers have waived receiver Jordan Matthews from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Matthews signed with the team’s practice squad Nov. 27.

He played in no games in his time with the team.

Matthews spent part of the 2019 season with the 49ers and appeared in one game.

In six seasons with the Eagles, Bills and 49ers, Matthews has appeared in 73 games with 46 starts. He has made 274 receptions for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns.