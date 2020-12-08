After surprise COVID-19 positive, Dez Bryant suggests he’s stepping away for rest of season

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens receiver Dez Bryant isn’t happy about being pulled from Tuesday night’s game against the Cowboys after testing positive for COVID-19. And he’s venting.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season,” Bryant tweeted. “I can’t deal with this.”

His emotions are understandable. Now an official, full-time member of the Ravens’ active roster, Dez was preparing to face the team that made him a first-round pick in 2010, the team for which he became a star, the team that unceremoniously dumped him in April 2018.

The smart move for Dez is to keep playing. Unless and until he’s cut, he’ll get paid his salary. If he walks away, he won’t.

He’s likely get good advice, in time, regarding the best way to respond. For now, he’s frustrated and sounding off as he processes the stunning turn of events that got him shut down abruptly.

Again, the problem traces to the Ravens’ proximity to the Maryland BioReference laboratory. If the Ravens were playing on the road this week, the results most likely wouldn’t have been returned before kickoff.

It’s unfortunate and it seems grossly unfair, but that’s how this crazy, upside-down NFL season has gone, and will continue to go.