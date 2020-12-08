Alex Smith: We know we can go on the road and play with anybody

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith believes his team made a very loud statement on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Smith said on ESPN that by beating the previously undefeated Steelers, the Football Team showed it can compete with anyone in the NFL.

“We’re so young that you have to have wins like this to learn from them and know you can do it,” Smith said. “You don’t get that confidence without having done it. So for us, I think a big win that we’ll take with us, knowing we can go on the road and play with anybody.”

Smith knows that his young teammates needed a game like that.

“This was a big test,” Smith said. “Could we come on the road, with an undefeated football team in their place, and get a win like this? I’m really happy for our guys.”

At 5-7, Washington has a real chance of winning the NFC East. That division has been viewed as a joke for most of this season, but it may well produce a division champion that’s capable of making some noise in the playoffs.