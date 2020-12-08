Browns place Wyatt Teller on COVID-19 list, activate Porter Gustin

USA Today Sports

The Browns have activated defensive end Porter Gustin from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed starting right guard Wyatt Teller on the same list.

But according to multiple reports, Teller is a close contact of someone who has tested positive and therefore could be back in time for the Browns’ Week 14 matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Teller missed three games earlier this season with a calf injury.

Gustin provides more depth along Cleveland’s defensive front after missing the club’s wins over Jacksonville and Tennessee. He’s started three games this year and has a pair of tackles for loss.

Additionally, Cleveland placed wide receiver Taywan Taylor on injured reserve with a neck injury. He’s appeared in three games but received only one target. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer came off the practice squad/injured list and as a corresponding move the club released defensive end Jamal Davis from the practice squad.