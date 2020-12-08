Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams are expected to play Tuesday

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to have quarterback Lamar Jackson back in action against the Cowboys on Tuesday night and it appears they’ll also have a pair of defensive linemen who were out of action last Wednesday as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are expected to play after being listed as questionable. Both players have been dealing with injuries and both also spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Campbell has been out of action since Week 9 because of a calf injury. Williams has an ankle injury and last played in Week 10.

Safety Chuck Clark (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (knee/ankle), outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness), offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (ankle), cornerback Davontae Harris (thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin), and linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle) were also listed as questionable by the Ravens.