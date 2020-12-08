Cam Akers, Michael Brockers practice on limited basis Tuesday

Getty Images

The Rams got good news Tuesday as running back Cam Akers and defensive lineman Michael Brockers were upgraded on the team’s practice report.

Akers (shoulder) and Brockers (neck) were limited participants Tuesday after the Rams estimated both as non-participants Monday.

The Rams play the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Akers played 52 of 83 offensive snaps in the Rams’ Week 13 victory over the Cardinals, taking a season-high 21 carries for 72 yards. He also caught a 22-yard pass.

Brockers re-entered after getting treatment for a stinger and played 30 of 64 defensive snaps.

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) remained limited Tuesday and backup offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee) again was a full participant.