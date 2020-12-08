Cam Newton: It’s not the sexiest thing to see a quarterback throw for 69 yards

Getty Images

Cam Newton hasn’t reached 100 yards passing in New England’s last two games, but the Patriots have still won.

The former MVP had 84 yards in New England’s Week 12 victory over Arizona. Then he threw for 69 yards in the Patriots’ 45-0 blowout over the Chargers on Sunday. At least in this game, Newton accounted for three touchdowns — one passing and two rushing.

“It’s not the sexiest thing to see a quarterback throw for 69 yards,” Newton said during an interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show Tuesday morning, via Ryan Hannable of the same radio station. Like last week, Newton reiterated he’s all about winning.

The Patriots did get some more passing out of quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who threw a 38-yard touchdown to Gunner Olszewski in the fourth quarter.

“His growth and his development has really caught my attention,” Newton said of Stidham. “Just to see him grow is something I am extremely pleased about.”

At 6-6, the Patriots still have an outside shot at making the postseason. They’ll play the Rams this week on Thursday Night Football.