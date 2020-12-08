Cam Newton, J.C. Jackson remain limited on Tuesday’s practice report

Getty Images

The Patriots’ injury report did not change Tuesday.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback J.C. Jackson remain listed as limited participants.

Newton is dealing with an abdomen injury. But he played 58 snaps before leaving in the fourth quarter with the Patriots firmly in control of what became a 45-0 rout of the Chargers.

Jackson has a hip injury. He played 49 of 72 defensive snaps Sunday.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive end Lawrence Guy (shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck), fullback Jakob Johnson (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep) also were limited participants.