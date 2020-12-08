Cardinals activate Larry Fitzgerald off COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

The Cardinals have activated wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald has missed Arizona’s two games after testing positive in the last week of November. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he was hoping to have Fitzgerald back soon.

Having lost four of their last five, the Cardinals could use an offensive spark as they head East to face the Giants this weekend. Fitzgerald has caught 43 passes for 336 yards in 10 games this season.