Carlos Dunlap, Chris Carson improving after limited availability against Giants

Getty Images

While the Seattle Seahawks may still be licking some of their metaphorical wounds from a loss Sunday to the New York Giants, some of their actual ailments appear to be heading in the right direction.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap and running back Chris Carson were both limited in how many plays they were utilized as they work back from foot injuries.

Carson has been eased back into game action the last two weeks after missing a month with a mid-foot sprain

“He was feeling like he can handle about as much as he did the week before so we weren’t really ready to cut it loose,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “He feels better this week, going into the week than he’s felt at any time. So I think this week is really a time when we have a chance to just cut them loose and he can he can take the full load. So that hindered us a little bit in the thinking and Carlos (Hyde) entered the game kind of gingerly as well and so the both those guys that affected us a little bit. Unfortunately that’s just the way it went. Chris looked really good. He handled what we did. He came out of the game better so in the long run of it we’ll have him, we hope, at full speed, full load this week.”

Meanwhile, Dunlap played just 23 snaps against the Giants after injuring his foot a week ago.

“Yes, he’s better off today than he was so that’s a good start to the week. By Wednesday, Thursday we’ll know where we’re sitting with him. But he feels better about it and it’s real positive signs,” Carroll said.

Carson and Dunlap aren’t the only players better off this week for the Seahawks. Tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi could both be available again after missing Sunday’s game. Shell has missed the last two starts due to a high-ankle sprain. Ogbuehi started in place of Shell a week ago but injured his calf Friday and missed the Giants game as Seattle turned to third- and fourth-string options at the position in Jamarco Jones (who then injured his groin in the game) and Chad Wheeler.

If Shell can return, he’ll get to play against his former team in the New York Jets this weekend.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar is set to return to practice from the injured reserve list and running back Rashaad Penny is set to practice for the first time this season from the physically unable to perform list as well.

“There’s a few guys with Dunbar coming back that’s a nice shot,” Carroll said. “Shell’s coming back to us, we believe, and he thinks he can practice this week. And Cedric will come back this week as well. That’s a nice little boost right there. So we’re getting a few guys back in action that could help us out a little bit.”