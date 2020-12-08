Chiefs showing unprecedented dominance over AFC West

Getty Images

The Chiefs have clearly been the class of the AFC West in recent years, winning four consecutive division titles — and they’re on their way to a fifth. But Kansas City has actually shown unprecedented divisional dominance over the last six seasons.

With Sunday’s victory over Denver, the Chiefs improved to 31-4 against AFC West opponents since 2015. According to NFL Research, that’s the best divisional record of any team in a six-year span since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

That means not even the Patriots — who have won the AFC East 16 out of the last 17 years — had a better six-year divisional record than what the Chiefs are doing right now.

Kansas City’s mark against the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers has been even better with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Beginning with his Week 17 win over Denver in 2017, Mahomes has a 16-2 record with a 102.2 passer rating against the AFC West. That makes him the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with a winning percentage of at least .750 (his is .889) and a passer rating of at least 100.0 in five or more divisional starts.

The Chiefs will play their final divisional game this year in Week 17 against the Chargers. If recent trends continue, Kansas City should only continue its string of dominance.