Chris Godwin gets pins removed from finger

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin needed to have pins inserted in his finger after he broke it earlier this season, but things have healed to the point that Godwin can move forward without them.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Godwin had a procedure on Tuesday morning to remove the pins.

Godwin missed the team’s Week 8 win over the Giants as a result of the injury. He has 24 catches for 283 yards and a touchdown since returning to the lineup in Week 9.

Stroud also reports that cornerback Jamel Dean has been cleared from the concussion protocol. He’s expected to practice Tuesday when the team gets back on the field after their bye week.