The Eagles had been sticking with quarterback Carson Wentz in part because, financially, they’re stuck with Wentz through 2021.

Wentz has $25.4 million in fully-guaranteed compensation for next season, and $15 million of his 2022 salary becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year, in mid-March. It makes it hard to trade Wentz, especially since Wentz has been playing poorly this year.

But maybe it’s not. Maybe it really is the circumstance. Maybe, as Jay Glazer of FOX reported over the weekend, Wentz’s confidence was shaken by the team’s selection of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Maybe that, coupled with the cumulative expectations that come from the team trading up to draft him to choosing him over Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles to giving Wentz a contract worth $32 million per year made the pressure overwhelming.

Maybe he needs a fresh start. Maybe he could get that in a place where his 2017 offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, is the head coach.

With Reich running he offense, Wentz became the MVP favorite, before he suffered a torn ACL three years ago this week. The Colts signed Philip Rivers, who turns 39 today, to a one-year, $25 million deal. They’ll have to decide on a quarterback for 2021. Could Wentz be the guy?

The Eagles likely wouldn’t get much for Wentz in trade, but they also wouldn’t have to do a Brock Osweiler hot potato trade to get Wentz off the books.

Yes, trading Wentz would result in a cap charge of nearly $28 million. Keeping him, however, entails a cap charge north of $34 million. If he’s not the starter, they should take the cap charge, dump the $25 million cash obligation for 2021, and avoid the $15 million guarantee for 2022.

The Colts could give the Eagles the best and easiest path to doing that.

17 responses to “Could the Colts become a 2021 destination for Carson Wentz?

  1. If having to compete with a rookie shatters a QB’s confidence, it is probably a sign he isn’t right for the job. Wentz has talent but right now is playing poorly. If Hurts shows anything, move Wentz I say. Colts would be better off with Stafford, but Wentz could work there too.

  2. There sre a couple of teams that could do this – New England, Jax, TB, ATL, CHI. Only factor here in Indy has Reich. Philly would take best offer of course.

  4. Um, getting a little ahead of yourself. You don’t even know what you have in Jalen Hurts yet…

  5. Colts GM Chris Ballard isn’t touching that awful contract, nor is any other GM. The cap hits are just too large for an injury prone QB. In Wentz’ defense, it’s not as if the Eagles gave him any decent players to work with over the past few seasons. That being said, When you sign on the dotted line, you’re expected to deliver and Wentz hasn’t.

  6. Wentz set the market for quarterbacks cash wise last year ,,now the mans without a team ,unbelievable!

  7. Colts or the Patriots are both very viable suitors for Wentz in a trade, going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

  9. This conversation is so dumb, if the eagles get rid of Wentz they will be making a huge mistake.

  10. It makes sense but seriously if his head is out of whack because of the Hurts draft, I don’t know that I’d want him. Rodgers was faced with the same situation and he’s a top MVP candidate. Getting confidence back on the field isn’t a $25M “let’s see what happens” so Indy had better be a believer for this scenario to work.

  12. harrytootsie says:
    December 8, 2020 at 6:33 pm
    Wentz set the market for quarterbacks cash wise last year ,,now the mans without a team ,unbelievable!

    ————————————

    Naming a new starting QB doesn’t mean he’s off the team.

  14. I can’t imagine Rivers playing one more season. Colts need to pray Wentz can be bought and fixed.

  15. The Eagles lack talent on the offensive side. Not only that, they got old quick after that fluke SB run. Bet if they infused the team with better O-linemen, actual receivers and a running back, Pederson and Wentz would look like geniuses like they did 3 years ago with that very same list. Plus Wentz has a neckbeard. No QB lasts long with a neckbeard.

