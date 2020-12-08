Cowboys promote Jordan Mills, Saivion Smith from practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys added a couple of players to their active roster ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Ravens.

They promoted tackle Jordan Mills and cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Mills joins the team a day after they placed Zack Martin on injured reserve. Martin was playing right tackle before getting hurt and left tackle Cam Erving is also out, so Mills will provide experienced depth behind Brandon Knight and Terence Steele. Mills has started 84 games since entering the league in 2013.

The Cowboys also put safety Steven Parker on injured reserve on Monday and ruled cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Donovan Wilson out for the game. Smith provides a healthy body for the secondary.