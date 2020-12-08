Defenses have to “figure it out in a hurry” against Bills receivers

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he “got into a zone” during Monday’s 34-24 win over the 49ers and it’s hard to argue with that assessment of a night that featured 375 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Allen’s journey into the zone was helped by his receiving corps. Cole Beasley kept getting open on the way to seven catches and a touchdown in the first half, Stefon Diggs carved up the 49ers secondary for 10 catches that went for 92 yards, and three other wideouts caught touchdowns from Allen over the course of the evening.

Isaiah McKenzie had one of those scores and said after the game that the quality and depth of the group, which was missing John Brown on Monday, makes life difficult for those trying to stop them.

“You gotta figure it out in a hurry because as a receiver group, all we think about is getting open and catching the ball,” McKenzie said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “Josh knows that — we’re going to get open for him regardless. When it’s time to get open, we got to be open. The guys that are covering us have to be prepared to cover us.”

With so many places to go with the ball, Allen should have a few more trips to the zone in his future and that may be enough for the Bills to wrap up their first division title since 1995.