DeForest Buckner found Week 12 Titans loss difficult to watch while on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was on the reserve/COVID-19 list when the Colts lost to the Titans in Week 12, so he watched the game from home. And apparently he made his wife so mad screaming at the television that she wanted him out of the house.

Who among us hasn’t made their partner feel that way on a Sunday afternoon?

The Colts lost that game 45-26, with running back Derrick Henry rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Indianapolis gave up a season-highs with 449 total yards and 229 yards rushing.

“Very difficult to watch because I was fully capable of doing my job that day. I didn’t have any symptoms of COVID,” Buckner said Tuesday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I was just pissed [watching]. Pissed the way the game went because we’re a lot better team that I saw on TV.”

Whatever frustration Buckner had, he took it out on the Texans in Indianapolis’ 26-20 victory on Sunday. Buckner had arguably his best game of the season, recording 2.0 sacks and a pair of tackles for loss in the win.