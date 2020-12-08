Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19; he’s out for Tuesday night’s game

Getty Images

Dez Bryant won’t be facing the Cowboys tonight, after all.

The veteran receiver has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 before the game.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant tweeted. “The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me.”

The Ravens have announced that Bryant won’t play, due to an illness.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bryant’s Thursday morning PCR test was flagged, requiring an on-site PCR test (known as the Mesa test). The on-site PCR test, which has proven to be as effective as the off-site PCR testing, showed that he’s positive.

This is a direct result of the Ravens’ proximity to one of the five BioReference Laboratories. They get their results faster than most teams. Tonight, the Ravens learned of the Bryant result at around 7:00 p.m. ET.

The NFL has said that, if it gets word of a positive result during a game, it will remove the player from action. That hasn’t happened yet; tonight’s development is the closest that it’s come to happening.