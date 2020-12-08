Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19; he’s out for Tuesday night’s game

Dez Bryant won’t be facing the Cowboys tonight, after all.

The veteran receiver has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 before the game.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF,” Bryant tweeted. “The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me.”

The Ravens have announced that Bryant won’t play, due to an illness.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bryant’s Thursday morning PCR test was flagged, requiring an on-site PCR test (known as the Mesa test). The on-site PCR test, which has proven to be as effective as the off-site PCR testing, showed that he’s positive.

This is a direct result of the Ravens’ proximity to one of the five BioReference Laboratories. They get their results faster than most teams. Tonight, the Ravens learned of the Bryant result at around 7:00 p.m. ET.

The NFL has said that, if it gets word of a positive result during a game, it will remove the player from action. That hasn’t happened yet; tonight’s development is the closest that it’s come to happening.

  1. why isnn’ the game going to be canceled? He contaminated everyone one the practice field and on the plane.

  3. So he was on the field in contact with his teammates. Why is this game still going to be played? This is a farce.

  6. hawkwind8 says:
    December 8, 2020 at 7:53 pm
    why isnn’ the game going to be canceled? He contaminated everyone one the practice field and on the plane.

    What practice field? What plane? They are playing in Baltimore not Dallas.

  7. was he hugging the cowboy players before the game. if so the cowboys might not play next week against the bengals

  8. If they were playing the Steelers the game would have been postponed three times to give the Ravens a better chance.

  9. He didn’t take a plane to Baltimore genius. But they should cut him before halftime.

  10. Just the other day, I read a statement about how seriously they take the virus protocols and how hard they are working to stay in compliance with the league directives. Yet, here we are with another positive test. At least the Ravens know the league will never punish them.

  12. was he hugging the cowboy players before the game. if so the cowboys might not play next week against the bengals

    lol daa he is on the other team lol

  13. They were acting like him being out of the game would be a huge impact to the game plan. Hardly.

    Like others, I wonder why he was on the field if his results were previously flagged. I’m also shocked nobody else has been ruled out for the game. You can’t tell me he didn’t have contact with anyone else. If the Cowboys get a Covid outbreak I’m guessing they won’t be too happy with the NFL and the Ravens.

  14. That’s awfully convenient that he is the only one in this situation right before the game against his former team…

