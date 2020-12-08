Gardner Minshew “pretty much went and begged” for chance to play

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that the team is sticking with Mike Glennon as their starting quarterback for Week 14, but another member of the team has been lobbying for the chance to play.

Gardner Minshew last played in Week 7 and his thumb injury opened the door for rookie Jake Luton to make three starts. The Jaguars lost all three of those games and opted to go with Glennon for Week 12 against the Browns despite Minshew’s best efforts to get back on the field.

“It’s so frustrating,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland game to be able to play. It sucks, you know, There’s no way around it. I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

Marrone said he wants to see more from Minshew in practice because Glennon “is throwing better and gives us the best chance to win” right now. Given where we are in the season, that may not change before the year is out and the offseason promises to bring developments at quarterback that could leave Minshew begging for work with another team.