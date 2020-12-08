Giants sign Niko Lalas to active roster, Joe Webb to practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants have had a lot of unheralded defensive players making key plays for them over the course of their current winning streak and undrafted rookie defensive end Niko Lalos has been responsible for a couple of them.

Lalos got promoted from the practice squad for the Week 12 game against the Bengals and helped set up a field goal when he intercepted a pass by Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen. Lalos was back up from the practice squad this Sunday and he recovered a bungled snap for his second takeaway in as many games.

The Giants couldn’t promote Lalos, who got a shout out from LeBron James before his debut, again without exposing him to waivers after Week 14, so they decided to sign him to the active roster. Linebacker Trent Harris was waived in a corresponding move.

The Giants also signed wide receiver/quarterback/special teamer Joe Webb to the practice squad. Webb visited with the Giants recently and gives them a versatile option on the back end of the roster.