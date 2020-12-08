Giants want to be sure Daniel Jones “can defend himself on the field properly”

Getty Images

The Giants won without quarterback Daniel Jones in Seattle on Sunday and no one is guaranteeing he’ll be back for the team’s Week 14 game against the Cardinals.

On Monday, head coach Joe Judge outlined what the team will be looking for before making a call about who starts this weekend. Jones was able to do a little bit at practice this week despite his injured hamstring and Judge said the team wants to be sure Jones’ injury doesn’t leave him as a sitting duck for the opposing pass rush.

“We’re going to give him every opportunity to go on the practice field this week and show that he can defend himself on the field properly,” Judge said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “If that’s the case, we obviously want him to play. We’re going to make sure we’re doing the right thing by him. . . . When there’s pressure in the pocket, can he sidestep? Can he step up? If he has to leave the pocket and scramble, if there’s a gap open for him to go ahead and tuck that ball and run to get a first down, are these things we’re OK with him doing and we’re confident that he’s going to go out there and do it without getting hurt worse?”

The Giants will be back on the practice field on Wednesday and that session should provide a better idea about how likely it is that Jones will be part of their continued push for a division title.