Jaguars claim Daniel Ross off of waivers

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have are bringing in a little help for the defensive line.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Daniel Ross has been claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars. The defensive tackle was waived on Monday when the Raiders moved right tackle Trent Brown back onto the 53-man roster.

Ross had five tackles in three games for the Raiders this season. He had 19 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and nine quarterback hits in 19 games for the Cowboys over the previous two years.

Ross will have to go through COVID-19 testing protocols before he is able to go on Jacksonville’s active roster.