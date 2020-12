USA Today Sports

The Jets have signed defensive back Elijah Campbell to their 53-man roster from their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Campbell was activated for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, playing 13 special teams snaps. He previously spent time with the XFL’s DC Defenders, the AAF’s Birmingham Iron, and the Browns in the 2018 preseason.

Additionally, the Jets signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to their practice squad.