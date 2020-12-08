Jim Schwartz: Entire Eagles coaching staff has Doug Pederson’s back

USA Today Sports

Between a quarterback controversy, giving up play-calling duties, and a 3-8-1 record, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is going through it right now.

But at least he doesn’t have to worry about insubordination.

“I think the whole staff has Doug’s back,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We know what he’s going through and we feel the pressure on ourselves to go do our jobs better to take some of the heat off of him. I think that’s what a good staff does.

“Doug’s had our back in the past, we have his back. I think it all works together that way. I just think everybody needs to be more efficient at their job. I think everybody needs to recognize their part in it.”

With a big quarterback decision to make this week between sticking with Carson Wentz or starting the rookie Jalen Hurts, Pederson can probably use all the support he can get — especially because whoever is behind center will be across the line of scrimmage from the 10-2 Saints on Sunday.