Jimmy Smith, Tramon Williams inactive for Ravens; Aldon Smith will play for Cowboys

The Ravens’ moves at cornerback earlier in the day were a sign that Jimmy Smith and Tramon Williams weren’t going to play.

Indeed, Smith (groin) and Williams (thigh) are among the team’s inactives.

The Ravens activated Anthony Averett and promoted Pierre Desir for depth purposes earlier in the day.

The Ravens’ other inactives besides Smith and Williams are defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion), offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Baltimore has only six players left on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so they are getting healthier overall.

The Cowboys will have pass rusher Aldon Smith, who was questionable with an illness.

Their inactives are quarterback Ben DiNucci, receiver Malik Turner, cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), safety Donovan Wilson (groin), defensive end Bradlee Anae, offensive tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter.

Rookie Reggie Robinson, a fourth-round pick, is active for the first time this season. Dallas won’t have defensive backs Brown, Wilson and Trevon Diggs tonight.