Josh Allen “got into a zone” in standout performance against 49ers

Getty Images

Whether you’re a professional athlete, weekend hacker, or rec league All-Star, you’ve probably experienced that rare occurrence when everything comes together just perfectly. Every shot falls through the hoop. Every drive hits the fairway. Every backhand catches the line.

It can be fleeting, but when you find “the zone” it’s a memorable experience.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen found the zone Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I got into a zone today,” Allen said, via Marcel Louis-Jaques of ESPN.com. “When it’s spinning off your hand and you know what the ball’s doing, what the tail’s doing, that’s kind of what I felt today.”

Allen had one of the best performances of his NFL career as the Bills improved to 9-3 with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Allen completed 32-of-40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns against a 49ers defense was ranked fifth in total defense entering the night.

The 139.1 passer rating in the second best mark of his career behind the 146.7 posted against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. He completed 24-of-35 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns that day. Performances against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams this season are also standout showings for the budding star gunslinger.

Allen being able to perform to this level consistently shows the massive progress he’s made during his three seasons in the NFL. The Bills are now 9-3 in consecutive seasons for the first time since their run of Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990’s (1990-92).