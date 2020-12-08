Lamar Jackson returns to carry Ravens to 34-17 victory over Cowboys

December 8, 2020
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup Tuesday night after recovering from COVID-19 to lift his team to a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson rushed for 94 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as part of a 294-yard rushing effort by the Ravens. Gus Edwards rushed for 101 yards on just seven carries, J.K. Dobbins had 71 and a touchdown and Mark Ingram added 28 yards as the Ravens carved up the league’s worst rush defense. The Cowboys allowed a franchise record 307 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns in October. The showing by the Ravens marks the third most rushing yards ever allowed in a game by the franchise.

Jackson only threw for 107 yards on 12-of-17 passing as the Cowboys couldn’t stop the ground game.

After a Greg Zuerlein field goal gave Dallas the early lead, Jackson broke off a 37-yard touchdown run to put Baltimore in front.

A 66-yard kickoff return from Tony Pollard set up a short field for the Cowboys. Andy Dalton connected with Michael Gallup for a 13-yard touchdown to put Dallas back in the lead, 10-7.

Jackson hooked up with Miles Boykin for a 38-yard touchdown and Justin Tucker added a 35-yard field goal as Baltimore took a 17-10 lead into halftime.

The Cowboys had chances to stay in the game but Zuerlein missed three field goal tries and a fourth possession resulted in a turnover on downs as Dallas just couldn’t get points on the board. Zuerlein’s misses came from 40, 53 and 52 yards out.

Marquise Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown from Jackson and Tucker converted a 22-yard field goal as the lead grew to 27-10 by the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

Dalton managed to lead the Cowboys to the end zone one more time with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. However, Dobbins would add a 5-yard touchdown on Baltimore’s final possession of the night.

Dalton finished with 285 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for Dallas. Ezekiel Elliott added 77 yards on 18 carries on the ground.

5 responses to “Lamar Jackson returns to carry Ravens to 34-17 victory over Cowboys

  1. refs were burying those flags tonight. clear neutral zone infractions, PI’s and a facemask that all should have been called on the ravens. cowboys are terrible though

  2. Well, between the refs, and a kicker that should have been told after the game to buy his own plane ticket home, the Cowboys had no chance. LOL

  3. Next week against the Browns will be the real test. Cowboys D is swiss cheese. Lamar throwing over the receivers heads or at their feet. If you factor his running abilities he is an above average qb

  4. Did we learn anything new from this terrible football game? No.
    The Cowboys defense is abominable.
    Lamar Jackson can’t throw. 107 yards against one of the worst defenses in the league?
    The Ravens are not going anywhere this year with their offense. Their defense can keep them in some games, but against any mediocre defense– let alone a good one– this offense is toast.
    Yes, Lamar had one nice throw on the run. To another uncontested receiver. But he was his usual poor throwing self, missing easy throws over and over again. How about the wide open receiver in the end zone with about 8 min to go in the 4th quarter? The pick in the beginning of the game was to another wide open receiver as well.
    You can get away with poor QB play against a terrible team like the Cowboys. But not against any decent team.
    As I said earlier, just have Lamar be a running back. He’s good at that.

