Lamar Jackson returns to carry Ravens to 34-17 victory over Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup Tuesday night after recovering from COVID-19 to lift his team to a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson rushed for 94 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as part of a 294-yard rushing effort by the Ravens. Gus Edwards rushed for 101 yards on just seven carries, J.K. Dobbins had 71 and a touchdown and Mark Ingram added 28 yards as the Ravens carved up the league’s worst rush defense. The Cowboys allowed a franchise record 307 rushing yards to the Cleveland Browns in October. The showing by the Ravens marks the third most rushing yards ever allowed in a game by the franchise.

Jackson only threw for 107 yards on 12-of-17 passing as the Cowboys couldn’t stop the ground game.

After a Greg Zuerlein field goal gave Dallas the early lead, Jackson broke off a 37-yard touchdown run to put Baltimore in front.

A 66-yard kickoff return from Tony Pollard set up a short field for the Cowboys. Andy Dalton connected with Michael Gallup for a 13-yard touchdown to put Dallas back in the lead, 10-7.

Jackson hooked up with Miles Boykin for a 38-yard touchdown and Justin Tucker added a 35-yard field goal as Baltimore took a 17-10 lead into halftime.

The Cowboys had chances to stay in the game but Zuerlein missed three field goal tries and a fourth possession resulted in a turnover on downs as Dallas just couldn’t get points on the board. Zuerlein’s misses came from 40, 53 and 52 yards out.

Marquise Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown from Jackson and Tucker converted a 22-yard field goal as the lead grew to 27-10 by the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

Dalton managed to lead the Cowboys to the end zone one more time with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. However, Dobbins would add a 5-yard touchdown on Baltimore’s final possession of the night.

Dalton finished with 285 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for Dallas. Ezekiel Elliott added 77 yards on 18 carries on the ground.