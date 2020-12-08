Lamar Jackson runs for 37-yard touchdown giving Ravens 7-3 lead

Getty Images

Why have the Ravens thrown five passes? Run the ball.

Baltimore has 100 net yards, with 80 coming on seven runs. For some reason, they have thrown five passes, with one of those intercepted to set up a Cowboys’ field goal.

The Cowboys rank 32nd in the NFL in rushing defense and won’t improve on that after this game.

Lamar Jackson already has 52 yards on four carries, and J.K. Dobbins has an 18-yard run.

Jackson scored on a 37-yard run up the middle, going untouched to the end zone on fourth-and-two. The Ravens lead 7-3 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ezkeiel Elliott has 38 yards on seven carries for the Cowboys.