Lamar Jackson’s interception leads to Cowboys’ field goal

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played since Nov. 22. He hasn’t practiced much since then either.

The Ravens quarterback hit his first two passes but for only 4 total yards. His third was behind Marquise Brown, who got a hand on it and inadvertently tipped it in the air so that Darian Thompson could make a diving catch.

Thompson’s 3-yard interception return set up the Cowboys at the Baltimore 34.

The Cowboys picked up 21 yards in six plays before settling for Greg Zuerlein‘s 31-yard field goal. Dallas leads 3-0 with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Jackson has one run for 10 yards.

Andy Dalton is 5-of-6 but only for 11 yards.