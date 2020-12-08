Lambeau Field to limit attendance to family of Packers employees

Getty Images

Lambeau Field will close to the general public on game day for the rest of the regular season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Packers will limit attendance to Packers employees and their household families.

“While infection rates in Brown County and in many areas in Wisconsin currently are trending in a better direction, the rate overall remains at a high level locally (fourth highest among NFL cities),” the Packers said in a statement. “Also, with the holiday season coming up there is concern that the rate may spike again. Significantly, the hospitalizations and deaths remain at high levels both locally and across the state. Therefore, the organization, in consultation with local healthcare and public health officials, has determined it would be safest for the community to maintain the current level of attendance composed of employee household ‘pods’ and not introduce a wider audience of ticketed fans. The approach to any potential home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date.”

The Packers are one of 14 teams to play without fans this season. The Cowboys have played in front of an NFL-high 158,798 at AT&T Stadium, an average of 26,466, and Jacksonville’s 94,014 ranks second.

The Packers have two home games remaining — against Carolina on Dec. 19 and against Tennessee on Dec. 27.