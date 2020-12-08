Mike Tomlin: James Conner, Maurkice Pouncey have a chance to come off COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

Undefeated no more, the Steelers may have their leading rusher and starting center back for Sunday Night Football against the Bills.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that James Conner and Maurkice Pouncey have a chance to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Conner plans to play in the game. The Steelers need him after rushing for just 21 yards against Washington, averaging 1.5 yards per attempt.

Conner tested positive for the virus and has missed Pittsburgh’s last two games. Pouncey went on the COVID-19 list just before the Steelers played Baltimore last Wednesday.

Conner has 645 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also has 25 receptions for 145 yards. Pouncey started Pittsburgh’s first 10 games.