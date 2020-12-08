NFL had 18 players, 27 other personnel test positive for COVID-19 last week

Getty Images

The NFL confirmed today that 18 players tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

From November 29 to December 5, the NFL administered 16,475 tests to 2,427 players and 18 of them tested positive. That’s a positivity rate of less than 1 percent, which is much lower than the American population as a whole. Still, positive tests in the NFL are up now compared to early in the season, when the league could go weeks at a time without a single player testing positive.

The NFL also announced that 25,194 tests were administered to 4,585 personnel and there were 27 new confirmed positive tests among other personnel. That is, again, a positivity rate of less than 1 percent.

Since August 1, the NFL has administered more than 750,000 COVID-19 tests to players and other personnel.