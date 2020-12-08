Packers are expected to put Billy Winn, Tyler Ervin on IR

Getty Images

The Packers are expected to put a couple of members of the active roster on injured reserve this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive lineman Billy Winn and running back Tyler Ervin are expected to go on the reserve list.

Winn is dealing with a triceps injury and the team thinks he will be able to return before the year is out. He will be out for at least the next three games, however. Winn had six tackles and two pass breakups in six appearances this season.

Ervin has been on the injury report with wrist and rib injuries in recent weeks, but picked up a foot injury against the Eagles last Sunday. He saw time as a punt and kickoff returner this year and his move to injured reserve may lead to playing time for the recently signed Tavon Austin.