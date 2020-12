USA Today Sports

The Packers have signed safety Henry Black from their practice squad to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

An undrafted rookie out of Baylor, Black has spent the season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He’s been elevated to the active roster for four games, however, mainly playing special teams. Black has recorded six tackles and a forced fumble.

The Packers also announced they’ve signed center Anthony Fabiano to their practice squad.