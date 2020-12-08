PFT’s Week 14 2020 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 8, 2020, 10:35 AM EST
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
1. Chiefs (last week No. 2; 11-1): Exceptional teams can periodically sleepwalk and still win consistently.

2. Saints (No. 3; 10-2): Sean Payton quietly is making a strong case for Canton.

3. Steelers (No. 1; 11-1): They’ve been so close to losing for so long, coach Mike Tomlin seems relieved that it finally happened.

4. Bills (No. 4; 9-3): The Bills are definitely ready for prime time.

5. Packers (No. 5; 9-3): It’s a shame that Aaron Rodgers had to sit on the bench for three years.

6. Rams (No. 8; 8-4): Let Cam Akers become the identity of the offense.

7. Dolphins (No. 9; 8-4): In Brian Flores vs. Any Player in the NFL, I’d bet on Brian Flores.

8. Browns (No. 11; 9-3): Cleveland deserves this. Cleveland could end up getting used to this.

9. Colts (No. 10; 8-4): A very good team will end up missing the playoffs in the AFC. The Colts could be that team.

10. Seahawks (No. 6; 8-4): A very good team will end up missing the playoffs in the NFC. The Seahawks could be that team.

11. Titans (No. 7; 8-4): The loss to Cleveland quite possibly was a fluke. If it wasn’t, the Titans could end up on the outside looking in.

12. Buccaneers (No. 12; 7-5): In the not-so-subtle battle of Bruce vs. Brady, Sunday’s bye-week return game against the Vikings becomes critical.

13. Ravens (No. 13; 6-5): The Steelers and Chiefs should be praying that the Ravens don’t make it to the playoffs.

14. Vikings (No. 15; 6-6): The hornheads recently have a horseshoe up their butts.

15. Patriots (No. 16; 6-6): They should have saved some of those 45 points for later.

16. Cardinals (No. 14; 6-6): The NFL has caught up with the Arizona offense.

17. Falcons (No. 18; 4-8): Good news, two games in 15 days against the Saints are done. Bad news, two games in 15 days against the Bucs are looming.

18. Raiders (No. 19; 7-5): If the Raiders make it to the playoffs, Jon Gruden should hire Gregg Williams.

29. Giants (No. 23; 5-7): Can they actually get to 8-8?

20. Washington (No. 24; 5-7): Can they actually get to 8-8?

21. 49ers (No. 17; 5-7): Every time it looks like it’s over for the 49ers, they win the next game.

22. Lions (No. 27; 5-7): The Darrell Bevell bump is real.

23. Panthers (No. 22; 4-8): They’ll soon get a chance to try to spoil their former coach’s playoff run.

24. Bears (No. 20; 5-7): The winds of change are blowing harder than usual in the Windy City.

25. Broncos (No. 21; 4-8): It’s a good thing fans aren’t there this year for home games, or they wouldn’t be.

26. Texans (No. 25; 4-8): Deshaun Watson continues to do everything he can to help an overmatched team win.

27. Eagles (No. 26; 3-8-1): Carson Wentz finally was fed a Hurts donut.

28. Cowboys (No. 28; 3-8): It’s been 12 days since the Cowboys last played, and no one seems to miss them.

29. Chargers (No. 29; 3-9): The Chargers, if looking for a new coach, should try to hire a current head coach from another team; more than a few surely would be interested.

30. Bengals (No. 30; 2-9-1): The Bengals are once again the third best team in Ohio.

31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-11): The Trent Baalke bump is real, but it wasn’t enough to keep the losing streak from getting to 11.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-12): Nearly a decade after he should have been permanently shunned from the NFL, Gregg Williams finally will be.

12 responses to “PFT’s Week 14 2020 power rankings

  1. Giants are finally ranked in the top 20 and a typo makes it look like we’re 29th. Force of habit I guess.

  4. 24. Bears (No. 20; 5-7): The winds of change are blowing harder than usual in the Windy City.

    ——————-

    And I’m free, free fallin’
    Yeah I’m free, free fallin’

  5. LOL florio thinking the Ravens are going to do anything…. WHAT have they proven? The Browns seem to be on the uptick WAY more then the Ravens.. -Steeler Fan.

  7. Peyton for Canton?

    Would you put Mike McCarthy there? Very similar accomplishments.

    Don’t know that I’d put both there. Peyton will end up there over Mike but an objective look tells me Peyton gets a lot of press for a guy who gets to playoffs with a HOF QB, only to get bounced. 1 single Superbowl appearance.

    Sounds familiar doesn’t it…

  8. I don’t think the Steelers or Chiefs care if the Ravens make the playoffs. Do you even watch football Florio? This is a QB league. The Ravens have a glorified RB playing the most important position on the field & there is now tape on how to stop Jackson. BTW, Baltimore can’t comeback from a deficit. Any wonder why they underachieve come playoff time w/ Jackson at the helm?

  11. 31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-11): The Trent Baalke bump is real, but it wasn’t enough to keep the losing streak from getting to 11.

    ——————————–

    Just wait as he tries to outsmart everyone in the war room by drafting guys with torn ACLs or waste high draft spots on guys from low-tier schools projected to either go on Day 3 or undrafted at all. He’s also an absolute joy to work with and gets along with the coaching staff just fine.

