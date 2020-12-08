Raiders sign Daryl Worley off Bills practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders are bringing back a familiar face, signing cornerback Daryl Worley off the Bills practice squad, per multiple Tuesday reports.

Worley spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Raiders, starting 24 games for the club. He recorded a pair of interceptions and 16 passes defensed in that time.

The Cowboys signed Worley to a one-year, $3 million deal in the 2020 offseason, but released him on Oct. 28 due to underachieving play. He signed with the Bills practice squad on Nov. 3 and was activated for Buffalo’s Week 10 loss to Arizona.

The Raiders currently have injury concerns in the secondary, with rookie corner Damon Arnette exiting Sunday’s game against the Jets with a concussion.