Ravens activate Anthony Averett from IR, promote Pierre Desir

Getty Images

The Ravens made some moves to shore up their cornerback position before tonight’s game against the Cowboys.

With Jimmy Smith (groin) questionable and Tramon Williams (thigh) doubtful, the Ravens activated Anthony Averett off injured reserve, the team announced.

Averett went on injured reserve Oct. 22 after injuring a shoulder against the Eagles. He returned to practice as a full participant Friday.

Averett was expected to play a larger role this season after nickel corner Tavon Young was lost for the season with a knee injury during training camp. Averett played a career-high 62 snaps against Washington in Week 4.

He will give the Ravens a third veteran along with starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

The Ravens also activated cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.

Tomlinson will join Luke Willson as the tight ends on the active roster available for the game.

Desir was signed to the practice squad Nov. 28 after starting eight of the Jets’ first nine games. He has three interceptions this season, including a pick-six.