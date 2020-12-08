Ravens have 161 rushing yards, lead Cowboys 17-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cliff’s Notes version of the first half of Tuesday Night Football is this: Former Cowboys and current Ravens receiver Dez Bryant was pulled off the field before the game after a positive COVID-19 test; the Cowboys intercepted Lamar Jackson; Jackson ran for a 37-yard touchdown on fourth down; Tony Pollard went 66 yards on a kick return; Andy Dalton threw a 13-yard touchdown pass; Mr. Perfect, Justin Tucker, missed a field goal; the Ravens intercepted Dalton; Jackson threw a 38-yard touchdown pass; Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal; officials missed an obvious pass interference penalty that would have set up the Cowboys in field-goal range; and Dalton’s Hail Mary to end the half went through the hands of CeeDee Lamb.

Breath. . . .

After an entertaining first half, the Ravens lead the Cowboys 17-10.

The teams have combined for 421 yards, two turnovers and two missed field goals.

The Cowboys’ scoring drives went for 21 and 28 yards, with Zuerlein’s 31-yard field goal set up by Darian Thompson‘s interception of Jackson and Dalton’s touchdown pass to Michael Gallup set up by Pollard’s kickoff return.

A 12-play, 58-yard drive ended with a delay of game penalty that backed up Zuerlein’s field goal attempt from 35 to 40 yards, and he pushed it.

Jackson has returned off the COVID-19 list to have an efficient night. After throwing the early interception, he finished the half 8-of-10 for 74 yards and the 38-yard scoring toss to Miles Boykin.

The Ravens, though, have feasted on the Cowboys’ 32nd-ranked rushing defense, which gave up a franchise-record 307 rushing yards against the Browns. The Ravens have 161 rushing yards, with Jackson gaining 55 yards on six carries, including his long touchdown run in which he went up the middle untouched on fourth down. JK Dobbins has five carries for 51 yards and Gus Edwards five for 45.

Tucker missed a field goal from 36 yards after a Bradley Bozeman false started pushed them back 5 yards. Tucker had made 70 consecutive field goals from inside 40 yards. He made a 35-yarder with 46 seconds left in the half.

The Cowboys should have gotten a chance for some late points, but DeShon Elliott‘s obvious pass interference penalty on Lamb was somehow missed by the official standing right there. On the final play of the half, Dalton threw a perfect Hail Mary pass that DeAndre Hopkins would have caught. Lamb didn’t despite getting his hands on it.