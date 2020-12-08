Report: A.J. Bouye facing PED suspension

Getty Images

The Broncos are reportedly going to lose cornerback A.J. Bouye‘s services for a while.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Bouye is facing a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The length of the suspension is not known, but anything of four games or more will bring his season to an end. He is signed for next season with a base salary of $13 million.

Klis adds that the suspension is connected to the six-game suspensions that were handed down to Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby last week. Fuller and Bouye were teammates in Houston during the 2016 season.

Bouye was traded from Jacksonville to Denver during the offseason. He has 23 tackles and six pass breakups in seven games this season.